Cakes for Covenant bake sale developed to help those in the community

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sugar Drop in Franklin is organizing a bake sale to benefit the Covenant Community.

Brooke O'Dell makes sweet treats. Some of her customers are part of The Covenant School and church, so she told them she's planning a bake sale to raise money for them following the school shooting.

"I couldn’t even get the words out, and they couldn’t even hear it without getting emotional about it because all of us are impacted,” O'Dell said. “If you know a child you’re impacted by this, it doesn’t matter if it’s yours or somebody else’s.”

Brooke also knows some of the brave souls who were sent to the scene.

"We had a party of a little girl this weekend whose dad was a first responder, so the layers for us are very thick," O'Dell.

Now the bake sale organizing is in full swing.

"It’s just a really sweet way for us as a baking community to kind of all just pull together, and use the talents that we do to be a bigger blessing for the community," O'Dell.

They're getting the Cakes for Covenant online link ready to launch April 12.

“We are getting close to capping. We have already exceeded what we originally thought. We have amazing dear friends of mine that are kind of just going to be the big ta da hopefully at the end," O'Dell said.

In times of grief, cakes and cookies can be comforting to children, and Brooke said their doors at Sugar Drop are always open.

Following the online sale, bakers will drop off next Thursday, and winners can pick up their treats on the weekend. They also plan on selling t-shirts too. The link for the sale will be released soon.