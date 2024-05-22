California man charged with making fake threat against Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A California man is in custody after a federal grand jury indicted him for making a fake threat against the Nashville International Airport.

Eduardo Vicente Pelayo Rodriguez, 31, allegedly claimed he had planted a bomb inside a plane at the airport.

"This is for ISIS,” and “one hour, boom" are the phrases he allegedly said when he phoned in the threat — a threat that wasn't true.

Law enforcement responded to these phone calls and determined they were fake.

"The sorts of ‘swatting’ crimes alleged against this defendant are highly troubling," said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada. "The indictment alleges that the defendant placed calls to schools, airports, and other locations that were designed to cause maximum fear and trigger an emergency response. ‘Swatting’ is a serious crime that can cause great trauma and risk loss of life, so it is important that we hold wrongdoers accountable."

The man is also the primary suspect in other swatting calls around the country, including threatening to commit mass shootings in Inland Empire and Sandy Hook, Connecticut.

Overall, Rodriguez is charged with one count of stalking, seven counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, seven counts of engaging in hoaxes and three counts of transmitting threats or false information regarding fire and explosives.