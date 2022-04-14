'Call my dad, tell him to come home:' Family seeks justice for 33-year-old man killed in shooting

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — EDITORS NOTE: Quotes in this article have been translated from Spanish.

Mario Armondo Rios Ramos, 33, was shot and killed in a parking lot at the Biltmore Apartments. His wife said he left home at around 9 a.m., and she never saw him again.

Losing her husband so suddenly is a heartbreak Layla Barahona said feels overwhelming and unreal.

"I still think that he is going to come through the doors, at night I still wait for him," she said.

Barahona said Ramos was on his way to the mechanic Saturday morning to drop off a car and pick up a truck. On the way, he spotted his truck being driven by someone he didn't know, so he followed it to the apartment complex.

Police said earlier that morning, the same truck was used in a robbery at La Mexicana Mercado.

Security cameras show the robbery suspects, including a man and a woman.

Metro Nashville Police Police ask that if you recognize the robbery suspects from the attached surveillance photos to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.



Ramos doesn't match the description of the suspects.

"He was a very good person, a good husband, I can't say anything bad about him," Barahona said.

Four days after his murder Barahano said she still has many questions. She last spoke with the police on Saturday. She's pleading for anybody who may have seen something to call the police.

Ramos leaves behind a 6-year-old boy. Barahona said the whole family celebrated their son's birthday just two weeks ago.

"Call my dad, tell him to come home he asks me," she said.

Now she's raising money to send her husband's body back home to Honduras.

"A funeral home is asking us for $7,500 to be able to bury him and send his body to Honduras," she said.

She hopes his mother and sisters can grieve their loss, face-to-face again soon.

The Barahona family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs.

Barahona said her husband was driving a 2013 blue Chevrolet Cruze with Tennessee plate 8R2-5EO. Police said they have not recovered the car yet.

If you recognize the robbery suspects from the attached surveillance photos, police ask you call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.


