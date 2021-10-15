Campaign aims to reduce speed-related crash in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Friday, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office launches its speeding prevention campaign called “Slow Down Tennessee” in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Tennessee Department of Transportation , AAA, the Students Against Destructive Decisions , and local law enforcement agencies.

From October 15-29, participating agencies will increase public education and enforcement efforts to reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities statewide. “The initial launch of 'Slow Down Tennessee' in April made a tremendous impact on local communities,” said Director Buddy Lewis of the THSO.

The campaign also happens during "National Teen Driver Safety Week," which runs October 17 – 23.

THSO and partners will emphasize teen safety while promoting the ‘Slow Down Tennessee’ campaign. This effort will include a stronger grassroots effort than before.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers in America. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 2,042 traffic fatalities nationwide involving a teen driver in 2019.

According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network, there were 100 traffic fatalities statewide involving a teen driver in 2019

The “Slow Down Tennessee” campaign includes a multi-pronged approach. The public is encouraged to participate by using #SlowDownTN on social media to help spread awareness. Participating law enforcement agencies statewide will increase saturation patrols, conduct high visibility enforcement, and/or utilize other tactics to curb speeding drivers.

Outdoor signage will display “Slow Down Tennessee” as visual reminders for speeding drivers.

This includes the use of large banners, TDOT’s digital message boards, and yard signs provided by AAA.

“Slow Down Tennessee” yard signs in your area. Teens can request free customized "Slow Down (School Mascot)" signs for their schools by; clicking here.

For more information on the “Slow Down Tennessee” campaign, click here.

