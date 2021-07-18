Camping World SRX Series brings thousands of people to Nashville fairgrounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Camping World SRX series brings 14,000 people to the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Grandstand tickets were sold out as thousands of people gathered at the fairgrounds to see fast cars!

The Camping World SRX Series brought its finale to Music City. It's part of a six race season.

Fans tell me they were excited to see big names like NASCAR champion Chase Elliott and his father Bill Elliott in the show.

"It's so exciting as a competitor who races for local events its just so exciting to see big crowds and the atmosphere," said racing fan Chad Barker.

Fans say they're even more thrilled to have big events making a comeback.