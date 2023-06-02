Can this group solve Nashville’s affordable housing? They think they can.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been an issue in Nashville for years, along with a challenging question: how do we create more affordable housing options in Nashville?

Brent Elrod is with the group Urban Housing Solutions — one nonprofit that has turned lots into affordable apartment units.

Now his group, along with nine other like-minded nonprofits, are banding together to form the Alliance for an Affordable Nashville to create more affordable homes and apartments.

Elrod says in the past, projects like these have been challenging, especially in a market like Nashville where it's easy for developers to make profits selling homes at increasingly higher prices.

But Elrod says going in on affordable building projects together through the alliance can make it easier to turn those projects into a reality.

"Having that ability to work together and share the infrastructural expenses, at the end of the day brings down the cost for the home buyer and renter and helps simplify the development process for us and speed up the process," Elrod said. "That's an improvement over the challenging environment we face where we're doing everything on our own."

The group says it hopes Nashville's next mayor will devote even more public money to funding projects that create more affordable housing.