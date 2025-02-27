Canadians are canceling travel plans over tariffs. Half of Nashville's international visitors are from there.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether it's for warm weather or hockey, there always seems to be someone visiting from Canada on Broadway.

Nashville has become a global destination, especially with Canadians, who make up half of all international visitors to Music City.

In the last few years, Nashville International Airport added multiple direct flights to and from Canada, making it easier to make the trek. But with looming tariffs, some international travelers are canceling trips to the United States.

Since tourism is something we depend on in the Nashville area, we looked into the potential impact.

Right now, the U.S. Travel Association predicts the steep tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on Canada will result in a 10% drop in Canadian travel. One reason is the potential job losses there. People in some industries could lose their incomes. If Canadians make fewer visits, the U.S. could lose a staggering $2 billion in spending.

Ahead of schedule this upcoming Tuesday, President Trump plans to place tariffs on goods imported from Mexico and Canada, impacting everything from vehicles to alcohol. This is an effort to prevent cross-border fentanyl trafficking.

Only time will tell how many Canadians scrap their plans to visit Nashville.

"It's not a good situation for sure if it happens," said Grant Arklie, in town from Winnipeg. "We hope it doesn't last long."

According to the most recent data, Nashville is set to welcome more than half a million international visitors by 2026, a 42% jump from 2023.

If it were not for state and local taxes generated by tourism, each Nashville household would pay $3,671 more in state and local taxes, according to the 2023 Economic Impact of Travel on Tennessee.

Domestic and international tourism in Davidson County generated a record $10.77 billion in direct visitor spending in 2023, up 8% from 2022.

“Canada is our top international market and makes up half our international visitors. We value them as part of our tourism economy, contributing significantly to local businesses, hotels, restaurants, and attractions. We deeply appreciate our Canadian visitors and always want them to feel welcome and at home here in the Music City they love. We will continue to monitor the situation closely.” Deana Ivey, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp

Just a few years ago, Nashville was named the third most popular meeting destination in all of North America. The Chamber of Commerce tells us all the big conventions are still scheduled.