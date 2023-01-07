Cancer Wellness Health Fair to help with a healthy start to the new year.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lot of people made New Year's resolutions focusing on their health and staying healthy includes cancer screenings.

Ascension Saint Thomas is hosting a Cancer Wellness Health Fair today to help you get started on the right foot this year.

It is free for all and open to both cancer patients and those who are not.

This event is meant to raise awareness for early detection and for the resources that are out there for people with cancer.

Ascension Saint Thomas is hosting this event in partnership with Tennessee Oncology Integrative Medicine.

You can learn about how to get different cancer screenings such as mammograms and lung screenings.

Non-profits from the community will be there to share how they support cancer patients.

There will also be sample exercise and meditation classes like yoga, tai chi, heart math, free massages and acupuncture.

Lisa Cavoto is the Cancer Wellness Coordinator for Ascension Saint Thomas. She said all-around health is important to keep in mind to prevent cancer.

"It's really important if you are screening for cancer to catch it early. You can get on top of it and your survivor rate is much higher the sooner you catch it, and of course, just staying really physically active and eating healthy and making good choices can really prevent all kinds of cancer throughout your lifetime," said Cavoto.

There will also be live music and a raffle. It all starts at 10 a.m. at the Midtown Medical Plaza Lobby on Hayes Street.