Candlelight Vigil Held For 15-Yr.-Old Shooting Victim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Family and friends gathered at a candlelight vigil to remember 15-year-old Thomas “Tony” Howard, who was shot and killed outside his home in Nashville.

It happened Tuesday night on Brookway Drive when police said he was shot by 16-year-old Kevon Mayberry.

The vigil was held at Fallbrook apartments where more than 50 people came together.

Police asked anyone with information on where Mayberry may be to call police as they continue their search for the teen.