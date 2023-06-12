Watch Now
Candlelight vigil June 13 will honor Franklin high schooler who died in a motorcycle crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — 17-year-old Parker Glynn Nugent died in a motorcycle crash on Thursday at 11 p.m.

Nugent was a high school student at Centennial high school, which is where his candlelight vigil will be held. It is on June 13 at 8 p.m.

Nugent was traveling north on General Bate Drive when the motorcycle didn't stop at the T intersection with Caldwell Lane. The rider laid the motorcycle on its side and slid into a guardrail past the intersection.

A female passenger on the back of the motorcycle sustained minor injuries, but survived. Nugent died after being transported to Vanderbuilt University Medical Center.

Family and friends of Nugent left a statement in honor of his life.

"Parker Nugent lived life big and encouraged every person he encountered to do the same. His beautiful smile and contagious, inclusive spirit spewed the joy of Jesus. Everyone was his best friend and he has left a forever Parker effect on everyone who was lucky enough to know him."

