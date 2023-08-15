Watch Now
Canine Blaze catches high school student who set off firecracker in bathroom

Wilson co. sheriff
Posted at 4:50 PM, Aug 15, 2023
LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — School resource officers at Lebanon High School responded to a men's restroom after hearing sounds of firecrackers going off inside.

K-9 Blaze had only been on the job for two days when called upon to help locate the firecracker involved in the incident.

A report said SROs noticed an odor upon entering the bathroom, along with pieces of firecracker wrapping paper on the floor. Blaze then used his enhanced kinetic detection capabilities to make a positive alert on the student's backpack that had a red firecracker inside of it in a hidden pocket.

The student involved was issued a juvenile citation for 'unlawful acts in the sale handling of fireworks' and 'disorderly conduct,' according to officials.

