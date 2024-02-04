'Can't believe that he's gone': Police say alleged drunk driver killed Tennessee man

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family is living with heartbreak after an alleged drunk driver took a man's life.

One week ago, Gallatin Police say a man driving under the influence hit and killed 36-year-old Brian Neville.

They say he swerved into another lane and hit Neville early Jan. 28 at the intersection of Airport Road and Old Airport Road.

The reality of what happened weighs heavily on the family.

"He never drank or drive himself. Never even thought about getting behind the wheel with somebody or even letting them," said Brian's brother, Brett Neville. "The decisions that [have] been made has led to a hole in our lives."

They say Brian was the peacemaker, innovator and helper of the family. One of three brothers, he is remembered as a fantastic uncle, and the one with the best beard.

"He's always in my heart. He's always a part of me. Always," said his mother, Tammy.

His brother Brett hopes this never happens to another family. He wants to remind you that you have the power and responsibility to do the right thing.

"I just hope everybody out there realizes there's consequences of your actions of getting behind the wheel of a vehicle," he said. "Because we're living with those consequences."

Police say the man who hit Brian, Joaquin Pena-Ramos, was charged with a 2nd offense DUI and five other charges.

Brian's family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.