Can't escape it! Landscapers work in cold temperatures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you work out in the cold, you can't escape the freezing winter temperatures.

Landscapers, like those with Great Lawns Turf Care, work year-round, no matter the weather.

"So cold. It's so cold," laughed lead turf specialist Blaik Caplinger.

He's used to being out in the elements, but that doesn't mean you come unprepared.

"Jackets and sweatshirts and gloves...beanies, keeping our heads warm," said Dustin Miller, the team's managing director.

"The tried and true green Stanley stays by my side, full of hot coffee for sure!" added Caplinger.

"It is absolutely part of the job," he went on. "You know it's gonna be hot, you know it's going to be cold. So, you just prepare for it."

Miller adds the temperatures can affect your lawns, as well. If you see frost on the grass, it's probably best not to mow your lawn until it's melted. He says his team is always a call away if you need help.

