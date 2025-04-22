Capitol Hill on trial: Casada declines plea deal for federal corruption charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his former aide Cade Cothren walked silently to the courthouse as they face 20 federal charges.

The two are accused of setting up a kickback scheme that involved providing mailing services for members of the Tennessee House Republican Caucus, making money off of it and concealing that they were the ones behind it.

This morning, it was revealed that Casada was offered a plea deal but declined it.

"Did you decide not to take the offer?" Judge Eli Richardson asked Casada.

"Yes, your honor," Casada replied.

There was no mention of a plea for Cothren.

The rest of the day focused on whittling down a jury of 40 down to 12 men and women who don't have preconceived notions or biases about this case.

We also got a better idea of the big names in Tennessee politics who may testify, including current House Speaker Cameron Sexton and House Majority Whip Johnny Garrett.