Capitol Hill on trial: Opening statements, witnesses underway for Casada, Cothren

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fiery opening statements came across to the jury on Thursday in the public corruption trial for former House Speaker Glen Casada and his aide Cade Cothren.

"This is a case about powerful politicians and how they used their influence to line their pockets,” said federal prosecutor Taylor Phillips, the lead federal prosecutor began his opening statement.

He then elaborated how Casada and Cothren “used kickbacks, pass through companies and fake identities with an elaborate made up story to enact this scheme."

Phillips told the jury how Cothren used a fake name — Matthew Phoenix — and a fake company — Phoenix Solutions — for mail services for Tennessee lawmakers and then provided kickbacks to Casada and others.

Joy Longnecker, an attorney for Cade Cothren didn’t dispute that Cothren used a fake name — but argued in her opening statement that he needed the fake name due to all the media coverage of a texting scandal first unearthed by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

"Cade may be a sinner, but he’s not a criminal," Longnecker said.

Ed Yarbrough — an attorney for Glen Casada — argued nothing illegal happened, and this investigation was all orchestrated by current House Speaker Cameron Sexton because he and Casada were political enemies.

“This is a political battle between rivals and this is the final chapter," Yarbrough said.

The first witness was former House Rep. Patsy Hazelwood, who claims she unknowingly used Phoenix Solutions for her mailer.

She testified she never would have knowingly worked with Cothren.

“He was an embarrassment to the state of Tennessee. I had no interest in working with him in any fashion," she said.

It appears this case is coming down to this: Is what Casada and Cothren did illegal?

The prosecution said "yes" that they used their position and influence to obtain state funds for contracts.

The defense parties say "no" that this is just how the legislature runs.

