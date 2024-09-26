Car crashes into Cross Plains home causing concerns with curve in Hwy 25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brian Wargo is scared to live inside his own home.

"Last night a driver that might have been impaired nearly killed my son," said Wargo.

You might be too if your whole house shook like Brian's did Tuesday night.

"Whenever we got woken up and then my son was running down the hallway and was yelling what just happened there is a car right outside my bedroom window," said Wargo.

Several cars landed in Wargo's yard have driven through the curve at Highway 25 E. just before Meadowbrook Crt.

"The other side of that street right there is like a ramp so they come off that road up there they will hit the other side of the street and then they can go airborne," said Wargo.

The car that hit the side of Wargo's home Tuesday night nearly missed his 13-year-old son who was inside his bedroom.

"If you go right through that wall his head was laying backwards from where that wall is," said Wargo.

He said speed is his main concern with the curve in the road.

"It sounds like a freight train coming through here," said Wargo. "It is suppose to be 30 miles an hour and people come through here going 50 to 55."

Brian had one solution for the cars that land in his yard.

"This stuff can easily be repaired but a life you can't replace a life," said Wargo. "I think that would permit them to put a guardrail up there because if it were someone in their family I believe they would do it."

But guardrail, or not, Brian is hopeful there will one day soon be an answer for the curve on Hwy 25.

"I am not the least bit angry, I am thankful," said Wargo. "Thankful for the fact that God was not only watching us, but watching over the kid that was in the car."

A TDOT spokesperson provided a statement.

"We are thankful that the driver and the homeowner in this incident were not seriously injured," said a TDOT spokesperson. "TDOT will review this location to determine if it could benefit from additional signage or guardrail, depending on whether the slope warrants a guardrail based on AASHTO Roadside Design Guidance and our own TDOT Standards (found here [tn.gov])."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).