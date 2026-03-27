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Car drives into power pole in Goodlettsville causing power outage

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NES
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Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Those in Goodlettsville may be experiencing a power outage this morning due to a car accident.

According to NES, a car drove into a power pole in the area. NES is on scene making repairs to restore power to all customers affected.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

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