Car drives into power pole in Goodlettsville causing power outage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Those in Goodlettsville may be experiencing a power outage this morning due to a car accident.
According to NES, a car drove into a power pole in the area. NES is on scene making repairs to restore power to all customers affected.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp