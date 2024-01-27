Car pothole damage emerges as patching is underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Area auto body shops say they're preparing for an onslaught of cars coming in as potholes around the mid-state keep getting bigger and bigger.

While TDOT took to social media Friday to share they had patched several major potholes on Nashville's interstates, Chris Figlio with Link Automotive says the ones the agency or NDOT hasn't gotten to yet will continue to get bigger.

"Every time another car hits that pothole, it takes another chunk out of it, it's gonna get worse," Figlio said.

Figlio said that means he anticipates a large group of drivers that will soon be heading to his shop, which is already packed. But he says he'll be ready for whatever damage heads his way.