Car show raises money for Waverly flood victims

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some people just love showing off a little muscle. Muscle cars, that is. "It’s a 2018 Dodge Challenger, TA 392," said Casey Mitchell.

"This is a 1934 Ford three window Coupe," said Rob Wiborn, another car collector.

Pretty much any weekend, you can find Rob either driving his coupe or showing it off to anyone who is interested. "It has a 350 Corvette motor in it, 350 Chevy transmission," he said.

This weekend, his cars and others on display at the Lebanon Outlet Mall were there for a good cause. "You just see water flowing through these houses, you see houses in the middle of the road, both of us could have cried," said Wiborn.

Rob and his friend Tom Lofkis of Loud and Obnoxious Cruisers were so moved by the heartbreaking images out of Waverly, they decided to put together a last second car show where all the proceeds go back down the road and help out the flood victims.

"When things like this come up, we’re definitely going to be on board to help when and where we can with the most amount of effort to put in it," said Lofkis.

It all came together pretty quickly, but thankfully the classic car community revved their engines and spread the word. "Thank God we’ve got lots of friends who have lots of cool cars and don’t mind coming out to support our cause because they know when Loud and Obnoxious is doing something, it’s definitely going to be a worthy cause," said Lofkis.

Because long after the flood victims need literal muscle to help them clean up, money from this kind of muscle can go a long way. "It’s great because I know there’s a lot of people that need help and if I can contribute to that, I feel really happy about that," said Mitchell.

Loud and Obnoxious Cruisers plan to use the money they raise to purchase gift cards for flood victims to spend on whatever they need.

