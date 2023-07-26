Cardiac arrest deaths are rising, especially among younger Black adults

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Recently18-year-old Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, collapsed during basketball practice.

Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest, a sudden and life-threatening condition where the heart stops beating. Despite being a conditioned athlete, cardiac arrest does not discriminate and can strike even the youngest and fittest individuals.

Cardiac arrests happen more frequently than people may think, and they are one of the leading causes of death in the United States, particularly among young Black men.

"We know that there are several 100,000 of these that happen out of the hospital throughout the year," Annie Thornhill, Executive Director and Vice President of the American Heart Association Nashville, said.

The reasons for this troubling disparity are complex and not fully understood. Experts suggest that many communities lack access to adequate healthcare, and financial constraints often prevent individuals from purchasing heart-healthy foods regularly. Such factors contribute to deteriorating overall health and an increased risk of cardiac problems among young Black men.

Another critical issue is the lack of CPR training in certain communities. While CPR can be a life-saving skill, many people are untrained and uncomfortable providing it, especially to women. Thornhill emphasizes the need to bridge this gap by offering CPR training classes for all ages.

The American Heart Association advocates a twofold protocol during cardiac emergencies: call 911 immediately to get professional help on the way, and initiate hands-only CPR until emergency responders arrive. This technique involves pressing hard and fast on the center of the chest to the beat of the song "Staying Alive."

Dr. Herman Williams, President of the American Heart Association of Middle Tennessee and a survivor of cardiac arrest, shared his firsthand experience with this silent killer.

Dr. Williams suffered a cardiac arrest in his 30s while playing basketball.

“When you wake up, I think it adds to a sense of denial that oh, I'm okay and I'm just going to bounce right back. But it actually took me while it took me a total of 28 days to even get out of the hospital," Dr. Williams said.

Dr. Williams said there is a lack of research dedicated to understanding why young minorities are disproportionately affected by cardiac arrest.

"My experience with heart diseases that a lot of these young people that have cardiac problems have an enlarged heart that's gone undetected because they haven't had an exam or test that would reveal that. I think the fact that we haven't considered it important enough to do more research is the example of the type of disparities that people of color are exposed to is that really we're not in the mainstream," Dr. Williams added.

Dr. Williams believes that while parents should not overly worry about their children playing sports, it is essential to pay attention to any irregularities they may experience during physical activities.

"If your child has any experiences of light headedness, or irregular heartbeat, or just any irregular feeling when they're exerting energy on the field, you know that you might want to take them to a cardiologist and have those things evaluated, but I don't think it's common enough to test the entire population," Dr. Williams said.

As an additional safety measure, Dr. Williams urges parents and coaches to undergo hands-on CPR training and keep a defibrillator readily available in case of emergencies. Being prepared and knowing how to respond promptly can save lives.

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute highlights some key signs of cardiac arrest, including sudden loss of consciousness, no breathing, or ineffective breathing, such as gasping for air, and no pulse. In such situations, it is crucial to act swiftly by calling 911 and starting CPR immediately.

Bronny James is now in stable condition. The cause of his cardiac arrest hasn't been released at this time.

Here's a step by step instructionvideo on CPR training and, automatic external defibrillator (AED) training.

