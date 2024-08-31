Care and prevention for veterans struggling with addiction this International Overdose Awareness Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday is International Overdose Awareness Day.

The Veterans Affairs Tennessee Valley Health Care system has been hosting events across Tennessee this week leading up to the day to inform veterans about the resources they provide and how they can get help for their addiction.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, in 2022, there were 540 drug overdose deaths in Davidson County.

Veterans have been particularly vulnerable to the opioid epidemic due to a number of factors, but according to the VA, one out of three veterans seeking treatment for substance abuse disorder also have PTSD.

Dr. Todd Rice, a counseling psychologist and the Addiction Treatment Services Program Manager with the VA Tennessee Valley Health Care, said too many veterans do not come in for treatment.

Veterans have access to care for their addiction, whether it is linked to their service or not. The VA provides inpatient and outpatient care, counseling services, and medically safe places to detox.

Dr. Rice said anyone struggling with substance abuse should have an honest conversation with themselves and their loved ones about how it is affecting their lives. He said if you fell off the wagon before, do not be afraid to seek help again.

"We're never going to deny service for somebody who's tried treatment, and it didn't work out for them, or they weren't able to sustain it. Sometimes it takes many tries to get lasting sobriety," said Dr. Rice.

The good news is the CDC reported the first slight decrease in overdose deaths in 2023 across the U.S. since 2018. That decrease was only by three percent, and the number of deaths was over 107,000, so there is still a lot of work to be done.

Dr. Ashley Yost, a clinical pharmacist practitioner with the VA Tennessee Valley Health Care System, said what is concerning to healthcare professionals and law enforcement now are the drugs fentanyl and xylazine. Both drugs are a major factor in fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.

Many times, people do not know their usual drug of choice is laced with these deadly drugs.

Dr. Yost said the nasal spray naloxone can reverse an overdose. The VA gives naloxone out for free, and whether you are a drug user or not, keeping some on you can save your life or others.

"Things such as not using alone. Making sure that everyone that they come in contact with in their life knows that they have naloxone, where it is, and how to administer it," said Dr. Yost. "I like to think about it like a fire extinguisher. I have three children and if I have a babysitter in my home, I want them to know where the fire extinguisher is."

Dr. Yost said common signs of an overdose are if someone seems lethargic, they are difficult to arouse, is struggling to breathe, or has blue lips. If you see these symptoms consider administering naloxone.

The VA and the Tennessee Department of Health provide naloxone training.

Both Dr. Rice and Dr. Yost encourage veterans to take advantage of the interdisciplinary care the VA has to offer, and if you are not a veteran, the Tennessee Department of Health has resources for you too.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at brianna.hamblin@newschannel5.com.