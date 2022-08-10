Care Solace offers mental health resources for free at Rutherford County Schools

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County Schools is taking a big step towards mental health care access for students, staff and families.

The district said they are investing in a free mental health service, linking families and employees to therapists and counselors.

"The service provider is known as Care Solace and provides a stress-free way of finding an appropriate provider for a variety of mental health needs. Rutherford County Schools is funding the service through federal pandemic relief money, and there is no cost for employees and families to use the service," the district said in a release.

The district points out that Care Solace workers are not licensed therapists and counselors. They said the platform is a bridge to services.

"The entire process starts with an anonymous 10-question survey. After completing the questionnaire, you can call, email or video chat with a Care Solace adviser, who will then connect you with a professional," the district said.

According to February 2021 data from the National Alliance of Mental Illness, 58,000 Tennessee kids from ages 12 to 17 had depression.

"High school students with depression are more than two times more likely to drop out than their peers. 59.4% of Tennesseans age 12–17 who have depression did not receive any care in the last year," NAMI said.