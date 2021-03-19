Menu

CARES Act funding to boost tourism, manufacturing growth in Tennessee

Posted at 11:05 PM, Mar 18, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than $3 million in CARES Act funding going to help manufacturing and tourism in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development is getting $2.8 million to develop a plan to get visitors to Tennessee. The EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant is to develop a media plan to target markets identified through research and past performance as primary places of origin for visitors to Tennessee.

A total of $625,000 will go to sewer system improvements in Tiptonville. The project is expected to create 100 jobs and generate $18 million in private investment.

Those improvements are needed to support a new, in-line galvanized pipe and tubing manufacturer.

