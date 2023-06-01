Caring for the community: the many ways Vicki Yates gives back

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bringing you the day's news is a big part of being an anchor at NewsChannel 5, but it's not the only part. While Vicki Yates has stood behind the anchor desk for 33 years, she has spent just as much time in the community as a passionate and dedicated servant and advocate.

So many across Middle Tennessee are fortunate to know and count on Vicki, who turns the studio spotlight on causes that often serve the most vulnerable in our community.

"When someone like Vicki Yates is invested in your organization, you know how fortunate you are," said Safe Haven's Rachael Wilkins. "She doesn't just come in there and do one thing, she's in there for the long haul." said Rachael Wilkins of Safe Haven. That's certainly been the case with Safe Haven Family Shelter, which ensures families who are experiencing homelessness can stay together. Vicki has literally done it all for Safe Haven, saying "yes" for more than a decade. "he started out emceeing our annual Hike for Safe Haven and ever since then she's been involved in so many capacities - from putting her on dancing shoes for our annual Dancing for Safe Haven event, to co-chairing, to board service," said Wilkins.

The YWCA has also been a long-time recipient of Vicki's time, compassion, and commitment as a board member and emcee for the group's annual Wine, Women & Shoes event -- which raises money for the organization's domestic violence shelter.

Vicki was inducted in the YWCA's Academy of Women of Achievement in 2019 — a prestigious nod to Vicki's servant heart... one that beats for families and children in this community.

Quintina Waller called Vicki after hearing she was a single mother -- asking her to emcee an event for the Hope Station, which supports single moms with rent and utility payments. Then she asked Vicki to be on the board of directors.

And of course... Vicki said yes.

"She's busy over here, she's busy over there — but she has time for all of it! I just don't know how she does it!" said Waller.

We're not quite sure either, but this we do know: in all the ways Vicki has touched lives through the screen, so many more have been changed by her work away from the cameras.