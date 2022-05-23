Carjacking suspects face federal charges after cross-city pursuit

Four Nashville residents — one woman and three men — are facing federal charges after a multi-agency pursuit from Nashville to Clarksville.

Javon Kelly, 20, Juan Rodriguez, 19, I'yendale Byrd, 18, and Armesia Newsom, 18, were charged Friday with carjacking and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The FBI alerted Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) TITANS Unit detectives to a planned shooting, to be carried out by a member of the Vice Lords Gang.

Detectives conducted surveillance in the area as a result and saw Kelly and Rodriguez, armed with handguns, get into a vehicle with Byrd, driven by Newsom. They continued to watch the car as it recklessly drove on Buena Vista Pike.

When an MNPD detective attempted to stop the car, it sped away into Montgomery County, eventually hitting a light pole in Clarksville. The suspects then fled on foot.

In a further attempt to escape Clarksville police officers, the suspects pointed their guns at the owner of a Chevrolet Silverado truck and ordered him to leave. They stole the car and drove away, again ending in a crash.

Police caught up with the suspects and arrested them. At the time of arrest, five firearms were recovered.

If convicted, the defendants will face a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years up to a potential sentencing of life in prison.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Brantley is prosecuting the case.