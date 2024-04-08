Carl Dean attempts Guinness World Record for tongue length (not that Carl Dean)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is a world record for pretty much everything, and one local couple thinks Carl Dean has what it takes to set one. No, not that Carl Dean.

"Did we tell him what he's named after," John Burnette said.

This is Carl Dean the Boxer, John Burnette and Drew Cohen's dog. He is named after Dolly Parton's husband. Carl Dean has a unique trait that you cannot miss.

His lengthy tongue.

"Even as early as like six months people would say to us like 'Wow, his tongue is so long'," Cohen said.

They thought he may have what it takes to set the Guinness World Record for longest tongue on a living dog.

"I sent a three page instruction manual to the vet with the instructions ahead of time which felt pretty funny," Cohen said.

He got his tongue measured while under for another procedure. It came in at a whopping 12cm, according to Cohen. Unfortunately, he came up short. The most recent record I could find is from another Boxer in Illinois coming in at 13.88cm.

Don't worry, Carl Dean's parents still love him and you can follow him on Tik Tok!