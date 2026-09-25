'Carry on her kindness': Tenn. honors Dolly Parton's legacy with Dolly Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is celebrating Dolly Day on September 25, honoring the music, generosity and legacy of Dolly Parton with a citywide celebration just one month after her passing.

Mayor Freddie O'Connell officially proclaimed Sept. 25 as Dolly Day — a nod to Parton's iconic hit song and movie "9 to 5."

Nearly 150 businesses across Middle Tennessee are joining in with themed events, fundraisers and tributes inspired by the country music icon, all built around kindness, community and a little extra sparkle. Residents and visitors are encouraged to wear pink, support charitable causes and perform random acts of kindness throughout the day.

The celebration grew out of a conversation with Garth Brooks' team, according to Deana Ivey, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

"So, this idea originated when I had a phone call from Garth Brooks' camp, and they said that Garth was doing a Day of Dolly — a day on 9/25 — and was giving 100% of his proceeds from Friends in Low Places. They wanted to talk about whether we'd be interested in making this a citywide effort. We loved that idea, and we wanted to jump on it," Ivey said.

Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk will donate 100% of Friday's revenue to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and the Nashville Public Library.

Many of the events are focused on giving back to causes Parton championed during her lifetime.

"We're so excited about Dolly Day. Dolly was so generous and gave back to this city and this state so much. We just wanted to celebrate her and spread her kindness and her love all over the city on 9/25," Ivey said.

"We wanted to give back to her charity, her foundation, and think about all the children across Nashville who have had her books. They grew up with her books coming to them every month. And if we can keep that going — not just in our city, but across the state and across the country — we want to help do that," Ivey said.

The Country Music Hall of Fame is hosting a free screening of "9 to 5," while the Musicians Hall of Fame will donate $9.25 from every ticket sold to Dolly's Imagination Library. The Nashville Zoo is offering discounted admission, Dolly-themed animal enrichment and specialty food and drinks. Centennial Park plans Dolly-inspired food and drinks, a book drive and pink lighting at the Parthenon. In Springfield, Honeysuckle Hill Farm has created a Dolly-themed corn maze.

"She was just full of sparkles, full of life, but also such a great businesswoman and such a generous person," Ivey said.

Other events include "Steel Magnolias" movie screenings in Franklin and Brentwood, Dolly-themed candle-making workshops, paint-and-sip events and themed food and drink specials at restaurants and breweries across Middle Tennessee.

At 5 p.m., music venues across Nashville will mark the occasion with performances of "9 to 5." Several landmarks — including the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, Metro Courthouse and City Hall — will also light up pink. The celebration will end with a downtown fireworks show at exactly 9:25 p.m.

Visitors can pick up free Dolly Day buttons, stickers and bookmarks at visitor centers at Bridgestone Arena and Fifth + Broadway while supplies last. The newly launched "Give Like Dolly" fund will continue accepting donations through the weekend to support causes inspired by Parton's legacy.

"Our theme for this is carrying on her kindness. We want people to think about how kind and generous she was and everything that she has done. We want them to be kind and spread the love of Dolly across the city tomorrow," Ivey said.

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