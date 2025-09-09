Casada and Cothren acquitted on three charges, federal judge rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Federal Judge Eli Richardson ruled on Tuesday that former Tenn. House Speaker Glen Casada and aide Cade Cothren have been acquitted of 3 charges following the conclusion of their public corruption trial in May, according to Mark Wildasin, the Public Information Officer for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Nashville.

"I am informed that Judge Richardson acquitted the defendants of Counts 2-4 today," Wildasin told NewsChannel 5.

The decision was made over a telephone conference in the afternoon.

During the call, Judge Richardson explained that he didn't think the government presented enough evidence that Casada and Cothren were acting as "agents" of the state of Tennessee for those three specific charges.

According to a federal court database, these are the charges for those respective charges:

Count: 2

Citation: 18:666A.F

Offense Level: 4

Indictment 8/22/2022: 18:666(a)(1)(A) and 18:2 Theft concerning programs receiving federal funds

Count: 3

Citation: 18:666A.F

Offense Level: 4

Indictment 8/22/2022: 18:666(a)(1)(B) and 18:2 Bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds

Count: 4

Citation: 18:666A.F

Offense Level: 4

Indictment 8/22/2022: 18:666(a)(2) and 18:2 Bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds



Casada and Cothren still face more than a dozen charges, and up to 20 years in prison for the convictions that still stand. The two are slated to be sentenced on Friday.

This is a developing story.