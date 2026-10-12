Cashville Jeep Crew does ride to support breast cancer non-profit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you noticed this? There's something of a tradition of putting little rubber ducks on the dashboards of Jeeps.

Actually, there are little pink rubber ducks at the non-profit of Jeep owner Cynthia Tidwell; The Pink Glitter Thrift Boutique.

"I wanted the name to be fun," Tidwell said. "I wanted something that was fun because when you first get that cancer diagnosis, it's scary. It's dark. I wanted something light, fun, and vibrant. Every grandparent of mine passed from a different form of cancer. As early as 13-years-old, they left me one-by-one."

At one point, Tidwell had a cancer scare as well. As it turned out, she did not have cancer, but she did go through the experience of not knowing what to do.

"That actually stirred up my passion to help people," Tidwell nodded.

She started the non-profit.

"We provide breast prosthesis, bras, wigs, support," Tidwell continued. "We have been to the hospital with people when they go through their diagnosis. We donate the wigs, breast prosthesis to Nashville General Hospital, and they provide them to the under-insured population there."

That's Tidwell's mission, and as it turns out, there's a whole team of people who believe in that mission too.

"The Cashville Jeep Crew!" Tidwell said.

A caravan of Jeeps drove up to the Pink Glitter Thrift Boutique.

"They're gonna come, and they're gonna support their sister," Tidwell said. "They're going to shop in support. That's what we like to do. We like to pull up and support businesses in the community."

For Tidwell, there's a wonderful feeling, looking at her parking lot, and seeing so many people lined up to help her help others.

"This organization could not thrive without the support of the community," Tidwell said. "When organizations come in and help, it feels so good. I feel like I'm not alone. I actually have a team of people banding with me to allow the process and the mission to take place. A lot of people feel like they're alone going through cancer. I want them to have hope that everything is going to be okay and to know that they have people supporting them, and they have a place to come to to have anything when they are going through anything."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.