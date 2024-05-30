Catch any extra fish? Walden's Puddle needs donations of fish for food

JOELTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer is heating up and a lot of people are excited, but this season brings stress to some. Wildlife rehabilitation facilities call it baby season — which can become overwhelming. Right now, Walden’s Puddle needs your support in the coming days.

They recently took in Osprey. Joanna Johnson, the Animal Care Manager, for Walden’s Puddle said they're in need of whole fish to feed them.

"The species in general is extremely high stress. We are looking for fish native to Tennessee and the whole fish. We need something the bird can latch on to," Johnson said.

Johnson hopes people will help, especially those who like to fish, will donate if they catch extra.

The fish can also be used to feed other animals being cared for too, like red foxes.

"Sometimes we will give that as supplemental food to see if they’re interested," Johnson said.

Last year, Walden’s Puddle took in a historic number of foxes with mange. They’re catching it from the rodents they’re eating in your neighborhoods.

"People use rodenticide not realizing the secondary effects of that. The foxes get it and weakens their immune system.”

Caring for all these animals cost about $1,700 a day. Johnson hopes the community will continue to support them, because it can really make a difference.

"We work so hard and care so much about making just a little bit of a difference to help negate that impact humans have made on all the animals around us.”

Walden’s Puddle doesn’t charge for services and receives no federal or state funding.

If you would like to donate fish, call and make an appointment to drop it off. You can find out more ways to support them through donations, here.