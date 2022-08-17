Catching a young woman's killer: sheriff asks for public's help

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The sheriff in Wilson County needs help catching a killer.

The body of a 22-year-old Murfreesboro woman was found in a remote, rural field.

Detectives are chasing down leads. And they hope the public can help lead them to the person who murdered Mya Fuller.

It was in a remote area in Wilson County off Trammel Road, Mya Fuller's body was found in a field off of a gravel driveway.

"Off Trammel Lane, it was probably 150 yards up where she was located by the property owner," said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan.

That was on August 6.

Fuller had disappeared six days earlier after working an event at Geodis Park in Nashville.

She lived with her parents in Murfreesboro. They filed a missing person's report when Fuller never returned home and didn't call.

Days later, the TBI Crime Lab confirmed the remains found in the field to be those of Fuller.

"The family wants to find out who is responsible for this. They are grieving... they are burying their 22-year-old daughter," Bryan said.

He said there are no red flags in Fuller's background — a woman with a bright future who worked hard and came from a loving family.

"We had a good girl... a 22-year-old female that talked to her family every day," said Bryan.

Sheriff Bryan said his detectives are working 24/7 on the case and coordinating with police in Murfreesboro and Nashville.

"We are pursuing several leads right now about this case. We want everyone to know we will find out who done this," Bryan said. "We want the family to know we'll find out who did this."

The sheriff would not reveal the cause of death at this time.

As for a possible suspect?

He says all options are on the table, from an abduction by a stranger to an attack by someone Fuller knew.

The sheriff said it's a crime that must be solved.

"We see an innocent 22-year-old girl laying out in the middle of nowhere, dead. It's sad," Bryan said.

Anyone who was driving after dark along Trammel Road in Wilson County on July 29 or 30 who saw something that might help should report it.

The night Fuller disappeared, she may have been driving a gray Toyota — license plate number 0W3-IL6.

Anyone with information to help on the case should contact the Wilson County sheriff's office at 615-444-1412 ext. 233 or 359, or call the Wilson County Crime Stoppers at 888-808-7894. Callers may remain anonymous.

Anyone with information that leads to the successful identification, prosecution and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Fuller's death may be entitled to a cash reward of up to $1,000.