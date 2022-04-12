Caught on camera, police look for woman who stole lawn care truck and equipment

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was caught on camera stealing a truck and lawn care equipment from a small business.

Lookin Good Lawn and Tree Service in Antioch caught the trespasser on camera Monday after 10 a.m.

Suzy Allen said her husband is scrambling to find replacement equipment. Allen is a teacher. She said her family depends on both incomes, so they really want to find the stolen mowers as soon as possible.

“We got two boys that we’re raising, and so really just the thought of losing these jobs, the possibility of them losing mowing contracts that he’s not going to be able to fulfill, it really could be devastating for us,” Allen said.

She said she’s never seen the woman before.

Lookin Good Lawn and Tree Service Lookin Good Lawn and Tree Service truck stolen in Antioch, Tennessee.

"Just a complete violation, and so frustrating," Allen said.

The truck was last seen on Mt. View Road.

In the video, the female suspect yells random words like "It’s my property." Then, she takes off in a lawn care truck with mowing equipment on it.

"It is kind of scary to be down here and knowing someone is invading your property, and you got cameras everywhere, and then look in your camera directly in your face, like ‘hey, it’s mine, thank you.’ Allen's neighbor Willie Smith said. “I mean thousands of dollars of equipment."

Smith said he is angry this happened to the Allen family.

"I mean you got to have a lot of guts to do that," Smith said. "I saw them going that way,” Smith said, “And if I had known that had happened, I would have been behind her."

Smith wants the thief prosecuted.

"When you have a family, and they’re close to it, it’s hard to sleep at night."

The truck hasn't been found. It has 'Lookin Good' on the front of it.

A police report was filed. If you know the woman, or find the truck and equipment, call the Metro Nashville Police Department.