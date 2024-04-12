Watch Now
Caught on camera: Someone stole a donation box from a Williamson County Animal Center

Posted at 9:36 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 22:54:18-04

We all care about groups in our community that use donations and volunteers to help get by.

That's why we want to let you know about the theft of a donation jar, right under the nose of a worker at the Williamson County Animal Center.

Police say surveillance video showed the suspect identified as Victoria Jade Hughes, 29, of Franklin, who allegedly stole those donations right from a box at the front desk.

Police said Hughes now has a warrant out for her arrest and police in Nashville are looking for her for skipping out on a court date.

Police say they don't know how much was in the box — probably no more than $200. But for a place where every dollar counts, police said they want to see Hughes brought to justice.


