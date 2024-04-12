Caught on camera: Someone stole a donation box from a Williamson County Animal Center

We all care about groups in our community that use donations and volunteers to help get by.

That's why we want to let you know about the theft of a donation jar, right under the nose of a worker at the Williamson County Animal Center.

I talk with the police in the player above.

Police say surveillance video showed the suspect identified as Victoria Jade Hughes, 29, of Franklin, who allegedly stole those donations right from a box at the front desk.

Police said Hughes now has a warrant out for her arrest and police in Nashville are looking for her for skipping out on a court date.

Police say they don't know how much was in the box — probably no more than $200. But for a place where every dollar counts, police said they want to see Hughes brought to justice.