CDC: 10,000 Tennesseans overdue for second COVID-19 vaccine, not fully protected from virus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Centers for Disease Control and Protection report 10,000 Tennesseans are at least two weeks behind on their second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

The interval between Moderna doses is 28 days and for the Pfizer vaccine it is 21 days.

Currently, the Tennessee Department of Health is sending reminders to people who were vaccinated at a county health department operated by the state. The department sends two reminders in total.

Despite that, 3.2 percent of the state's population is two to three weeks behind on their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which health officials commonly say is due to forgetfulness or confusion that the second dose is necessary.

"They're making it as hard as possible," said Rebecca Cole, a Dickson County resident.

Residents believe the state's scheduling system is another reason people are not getting their final dose.

"You go on the website and it just takes you in circles. You can't schedule. I called Dickson County Health and they said 'Really sorry. Can't help you. You have to call the state.' Three and a half hours it took me. A lot of people are going to get frustrated and hang up," Cole said.

People getting their first vaccine at a Metro Nashville Health clinic should be leaving with an appointment for their second.

The state's support line for people who need assistance scheduling any appointment at a county health department location is 866-442-5301.

Doctors advise waiting more six weeks to get the second shot could lead to make you less immune.