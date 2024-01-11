CDC: Despite recommendations, less expecting mothers are getting the flu shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At the peak of flu season, less expecting mothers are getting a flu shot before birth.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported in December that 48% of new mothers failed to get a flu shot.

"It's concerning that we're going to see more people with severe illness," said Dr. Thompson with Vanderbilt Medical Center. "Some women are admitted to the ICU, and unfortunately there have been cases of pregnant women who die from the flu, who were otherwise healthy."

While the flu has always posed a risk, Dr. Thompson cited CDC data showing a 5% to 15% decrease in expecting mothers getting a flu shot compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Dr. Thompson says the flu can mean serious symptoms for pregnant women and possible pre-term delivery for the child.

"It takes about 5 minutes and it does provide protection, not just to you but to your baby," said Veronica Fox, who is 21 weeks into her pregnancy and received a flu shot.

"There is probably some hesitation with everything that went on with COVID, [but] we've had the flu shot a lot longer, and I think it's been a standard recommendation for many years," she explained.

Dr. Thompson adds the flu vaccine is safe in pregnancy during any trimester, and it's especially recommended this time of year.

"Flu is on the rise, much higher than COVID or RSV," she said. "If you haven't gotten your flu shot, this is the perfect time to do it."

Vanderbilt Medical Center has the shot in clinic for patients, and it's offered at several drug stores.

The hospital adds babies cannot receive a flu shot until they are 6 months old. That's why the mother's flu shot could serve as protection for the child before and after they are born.

Dr. Thompson says if you're hesitant or have any questions, you can always talk to a professional.

