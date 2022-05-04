Watch
CDC restates recommendation for masks on planes, trains

U.S. health officials are restating their recommendation that Americans wear masks on planes, trains and buses, despite a court ruling last month that struck down a national mask mandate on public transportation.
The federal mask mandate on public transportation – like planes or trains – was set to expire next week, but has now been extended two weeks because of the uptick.
Posted at 5:51 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 07:43:17-04

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a statement saying Americans age 2 and older should wear a well-fitting mask on public transportation, as well as in airports and train stations.

Last month, a federal judge in Florida struck down a government requirement for masking in public transportation. The Justice Department is appealing the decision.

