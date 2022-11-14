CDC: Tennessee marked in worst category for flu activity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is now ranked in the highest category for flu activity, according to the CDC.

With the holidays right around the corner, health experts are urging people to get their flu and updated COVID shots now. It's not only going to keep you safer, but you're loved ones as well.

Tennessee is one of seven states, plus Washington D.C., with the highest flu levels right now, which means doctors are seeing more visits for flu-like symptoms. While the flu shot isn't going to prevent the flu, it will lessen the severity of it if you get it. In turn that could prevent a trip to the hospital and alleviate the strain there which is also on the rise.

Data shows only 10 percent of people five and older have gotten the updated COVID vaccine and just 21 percent of adults have been vaccinated against the flu. Doctors are encouraging people to do their part.

"You're protecting your entire bubble of your family members. You know, those that are really old to those that are really young," said Dr. Daniel Guzman. "And so it's really important that we do as much as we can to help protect them."

CDC data shows Middle Tennessee is marked with low Covid transmission.