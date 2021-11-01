CDC: Unvaccinated 5 times more likely to get COVID again vs. those who are vaccinated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is looking closely at what offers better protection against COVID-19 — mRNA vaccines or natural immunity from a previous infection.

The report said those who are unvaccinated and previously tested positive are 5.49 times more likely to get reinfected compared to those fully vaccinated with an mRNA shot and never contracted the virus.

The CDC specifically looked at adults who were infected or vaccinated three to six months earlier.

A big takeaway from the report points to vaccinations.

"All eligible persons should be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, including unvaccinated persons previously infected with SARS-CoV-2," The CDC said.

The report said the findings suggest "among hospitalized adults with COVID-19-like illness" whose vaccine or previous infection happened three to six months earlier, that those vaccinated were more protected than those with natural immunity.

The data came from 187 hospitals across nine states from January to September of 2021, the report said.

Tennessee still is under the 50% fully vaccinated mark. Since the 24th, more than 165,000 vaccinations were reported statewide.