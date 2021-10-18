CDC urges everyone to get vaccinated ahead of gathering for holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New holiday COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges eligible people to get vaccinated against the virus and wear masks — in some cases — when gathering.

The CDC has issued some safe ways to celebrate the holidays.

The agency said it's important to protect those not yet eligible for vaccination such as young children by getting yourself and other eligible people around them vaccinated.

Also, wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth if you are in public indoor settings if you are not fully vaccinated. Even those who are fully vaccinated should wear a mask in public indoor settings in communities with substantial to high transmission.

The agency said it's best to avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces. If you are sick or have symptoms, don’t host or attend a gathering.

Getting tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have a close contact with someone who has COVID-19 will be important too ahead of the holiday season.

Outdoor events aren't as risky compared to indoor gatherings.

If you are considering traveling for a holiday or event, you can visit CDC’s travel page to help you decide what is best for you and your family. CDC still recommends delaying travel until you are fully vaccinated.

People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken their immune system may not be fully protected even if they are fully vaccinated and have received an additional dose. They should continue to take all precautions recommended for unvaccinated people, including wearing a well-fitted mask until advised otherwise by their healthcare provider.

The CDC also suggests people wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission if a member of your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated.

Additionally, the CDC is reminding the public not to put a mask on children younger than 2 years old.