CDC warns of increase in pediatric hospitalizations due to enterovirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about an increase in cases of a viral infection called enterovirus D68.

Cold and flu season is around the corner, but this infection can lead to some scary problems.

Health experts said the infection can sometimes lead to a rare form of paralysis for kids.

The CDC is asking doctors to pay attention to this because during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, this infection pretty much went away.

Now during July and August, the CDC says there's been an increase in pediatric hospitalizations with severe respiratory illnesses.

The average age this impacts is 3-year-olds. Kids with asthma could be at a higher risk.

Here are some healthy practices the CDC recommends to keep your child safe: Wash your hands often with soap and water; Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; Cover your coughs and sneezes; Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces; Stay home when you are sick.

The symptoms really mimic a cold, but if your kid's symptoms continue to get worse or they are having problems breathing — call your doctor.