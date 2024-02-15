Celebrate Black History Month through art at this free exhibit at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Saturday people can celebrate Black History Month through art at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center.
The exhiibit features more than 60 illustrations by Tennessee artist Michael McBride in three children's books he has been published in: "'S' is for Sweetgrass: The ABCs of Gullah Geechee" by Dr. Triba Gray Davis, "She Remembered it All: the Art of Memory Painter Helen LaFrance" by Jayne Moole Waldrop, and "Tickle Me Grandma" by Delphine Pierce.
The exhibit is called Culture, Color, and Children. On the evening of the opening day people can meet McBride and the book authors at the center. Admission is free.
The exhibit runs until March 24.
