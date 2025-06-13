Celebrate freedom through music at the Schermerhorn this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It looks like a good weekend to have some indoor plans, and you're invited to enjoy a symphony celebrating Juneteenth.

The Nashville African American Wind Symphony will take over the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Sunday, June 16 for its 4th annual Celebration of Freedom concert.

You'll hear both original and well-known work, all highlighting African American composers, along with a dance and drum company.

Proceeds benefit the symphony's youth honor band.

NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp spoke with the founder of the NAAWS, Dr. Bruce Ayers, Jr. about what this event means to young musicians.

"If you purchase a ticket to this amazing concert that you don't want to miss, you're going to be able to help us with that cause. This year, we had a record breaking 150 students that registered for this event."

Sunday's concert at the Schermerhorn is at 7:00 PM. Doors open at 5:30. You can buy your tickets here.

