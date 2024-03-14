Celebrate Pi Day with pies and beer at Black Abbey Brewing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Celebrate Pi Day, March 14, at Black Abbey Brewing with beers and pie.
Black Abbey partnered with Dozens Bakery to create a variety of flavors of pie to go with its beer.
Pie flavors include lemon lavender, coconut passion fruit, chocolate cream, and cherry bourbon each paired with a specific Black Abbey Brewing beer that compliments the flavor.
Pie pairing is from 2 to 8 p.m. and then at 6 p.m. people can also celebrate with a Pi Day themed puzzle competition as well.
Teams up to six people each will race against each other to put together a 300 piece puzzle with a pizza pictured on it. A $15 bar tab minimum is required to join.
The top three teams will win gift cards.
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp