Celebrate Pi Day with pies and beer at Black Abbey Brewing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Celebrate Pi Day, March 14, at Black Abbey Brewing with beers and pie.

Black Abbey partnered with Dozens Bakery to create a variety of flavors of pie to go with its beer.

Pie flavors include lemon lavender, coconut passion fruit, chocolate cream, and cherry bourbon each paired with a specific Black Abbey Brewing beer that compliments the flavor.

Pie pairing is from 2 to 8 p.m. and then at 6 p.m. people can also celebrate with a Pi Day themed puzzle competition as well.

Teams up to six people each will race against each other to put together a 300 piece puzzle with a pizza pictured on it. A $15 bar tab minimum is required to join.

The top three teams will win gift cards.