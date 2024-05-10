Celebrate race day in style with the perfect drink lineup for your Steeplechase party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is nothing like a day at the races. And there’s no better way to enjoy it than with a nice, cold refreshing beverage.

Horse racing has a long line of signature cocktails for its many big races from the Mint Julep at the Kentucky Derby to the Black Eyed Susan at the Preakness Stakes.

While the Iroquois Steeplechase doesn’t serve its own signature drink, it leaves race goers plenty of room to improvise and come up with their own creative concoctions.

In preparation for this year’s race Steve Layman stopped by Halls Chophouse in Nashville to meet with bartender Stephen Klostermeyer to learn about two cocktails and a mocktail that can be the perfect lineup for your race day party.

You can watch the segment in the video player above. The recipes are below:

MINT JULEP



Muddle 6 mint leaves with ½ oz. simple syrup in glass Add crushed ice

3 oz. Blanton’s Bourbon Add more ice Add 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters Garnish with mint sprig

TEQUILA SPRITZ

2 oz. Don Fulano Blanco Tequila

1 oz. pineapple juice

¾ oz. lemon juice

¾ oz. pomegranate syrup (or grenadine) Add ice to mixing tin and shake vigorously Pour 3 oz. Club Soda over ice in glass, then add shaken cocktail Add pineapple leaf and wedge of pineapple as garnish

IROQUOIS MULE



Muddle 3 mint leaves with 1 oz. water

¾ oz. pomegranate syrup (or grenadine)

¾ oz. lime juice Add ice to mixing tin and shake Pour shaken cocktail over ice in glass Top with Ginger Beer Garnish with lime wedge