NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Samuel Adams is hosting a sweepstakes for Samuel Adams' 300 birthday!

Anyone with the name Sam Adams — or variation of the name — can enter to win a free can of the Boston-based beer.

On September 27, the first 300 people with the same namesake can enter this sweepstakes. Visit the website for more information about how you can enter to win.