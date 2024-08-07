Celebrate Tennessee Emancipation Day at the Frist Art Museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know how important it is for you to feel connected to your community. That's why we want to let you know about a big celebration happening over at the Frist Art Museum Thursday night.

August 8th is Tennessee Emancipation Day. It marks the day that Andrew Jackson freed his slaves in Tennessee following the Emancipation Proclamation.

A celebration is being held Thursday night in conjunction with a special exhibit at the Frist, called "Black Joy, In Spite Of."

Brigette Jones curated this collection. She hopes it will be thought-provoking.

"I want people to feel pride," Jones said. "The pride in Black people's audacity to find joy despite their circumstances."

Jones said she looked specifically for images of Black Tennesseans being happy at a time when the history books suggest Black people should not have happiness.

"The exhibit goes in chronological order from the Antebellum period to present day," Jones explained. "So, what does Black joy look like despite the horror of the Civil Rights movement? What does Black joy look like despite the horror of enslavement and the challenges of reconstruction? I wanted to find images of Black people being uplifted regardless."

The exhibit runs through September 2nd.

The Tennessee Emancipation Day celebration is happening Thursday, August 8th at the Frist Art Museum. It runs from 5PM to 8PM and is free to the community. It will include live music and performances.

