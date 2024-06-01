Celebrate Tennessee's 228th birthday with annual Statehood Day events downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday, families are invited to celebrate Tennessee's 228th birthday with free Statehood Day events. Activities will be happening across the Bicentennial Mall, the Tennessee Library and Archives, the State Capitol, and the Tennessee State Museum where people can find activities and exhibits into the afternoon.

Exhibits open at 10 a.m. this morning. The opening ceremony will get underway at 11 a.m. at the Library and Archives. That is when the three original Tennessee constitutions will be presented, which are only displayed to celebrate Statehood Day every year. Then people can enjoy tours at the Library and Archives and see the debut of the new "Dear Governor" exhibit featuring letters and documents from Tennessee governors dating back to the state's earliest days.

At the museum, people can also enjoy guided tours, storytime with Miss Tennessee — Brandee Mills, games on the front lawn, and a cupcake celebration.

The Tennessee State Capitol will also be open for tours and park rangers will be leading tours around Bicentennial State Park as well.

People can keep track of all of the sites they see while touring Tennessee's history with a Passport that you can pick up at any of the locations hosting Statehood Day events. If you bring your passport you can get a discount when shopping at the museum store.