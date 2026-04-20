Celebrate the summer of soccer with a 7-week 'Summer Kickoff' at Geodis Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're heading into the summer of soccer and Nashville SC has announced plans for a 7-week "Summer Kickoff" at Geodis Park.
This includes live viewings of all US Men's National Team matches during the FIFA World Cup, a concert series with country star Thomas Rhett and Forrest Frank and a lineup of family friendly events.
Here's a look at the lineup for the summer!
Free FIFA World Cup 26™ live viewings
- June 12 - USA vs Paraguay (Publix Plaza at GEODIS Park)
- June 19 - USA vs Australia (Centennial Park where the city’s Juneteenth615 Festival is also taking place that evening)
- June 25 - USA vs Turkey (Publix Plaza at GEODIS Park)
- Additional live viewings to be announced at a later date
Concerts:
- June 19 - Forrest Frank (Sold Out)
- July 9 - Thomas Rhett & Niall Horan (Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com)
- Additional concerts TBD
Community Events
- June 1-2 & June 4-5 – Youth Soccer Camps
- June 13 - The InterNASHional Night Market hosted by TIRRC
- June 24 – Nashville SC Season Ticket Member exclusive event
- June 28 - Fourth Annual Dash at the Castle 5K Night Run
- Additional events TBD
Grand Finale
- July 17 - Nashville SC vs Atlanta United FC at GEODIS Park (FIFA World Cup 26™ Final weekend)
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
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Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
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Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp