Celebrate the summer of soccer with a 7-week 'Summer Kickoff' at Geodis Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're heading into the summer of soccer and Nashville SC has announced plans for a 7-week "Summer Kickoff" at Geodis Park.

This includes live viewings of all US Men's National Team matches during the FIFA World Cup, a concert series with country star Thomas Rhett and Forrest Frank and a lineup of family friendly events.

Here's a look at the lineup for the summer!

Free FIFA World Cup 26™ live viewings

June 12 - USA vs Paraguay (Publix Plaza at GEODIS Park)

June 19 - USA vs Australia (Centennial Park where the city’s Juneteenth615 Festival is also taking place that evening)

June 25 - USA vs Turkey (Publix Plaza at GEODIS Park)

Additional live viewings to be announced at a later date



Concerts:

June 19 - Forrest Frank (Sold Out)

July 9 - Thomas Rhett & Niall Horan (Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com)

Additional concerts TBD

Community Events

June 1-2 & June 4-5 – Youth Soccer Camps

June 13 - The InterNASHional Night Market hosted by TIRRC

June 24 – Nashville SC Season Ticket Member exclusive event

June 28 - Fourth Annual Dash at the Castle 5K Night Run

Additional events TBD



Grand Finale

July 17 - Nashville SC vs Atlanta United FC at GEODIS Park (FIFA World Cup 26™ Final weekend)

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.