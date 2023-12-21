Celebrate the Winter Solstice at the Warner Park Nature Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People of all ages are invited to celebrate the longest day of the year and the start of winter under the stars at the Warner Park Nature Center Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be free activities such as s'mores by campfires, wreath making, taking a look at the stars through the telescope, and winter crafts.

People can also learn about the history of other cultures celebrating the winter solstice.