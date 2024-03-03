Celebrate women in Nashville during Women's History Month!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — March is women's history month!

Nashville has a long history of women making history, and there are lots of ways in the city to see it memorialized.

There are also several events this month in celebration of what women are doing in the city of Nashville now.

WOMEN IN TENNESSEE HISTORY

Nashville Public Library

There is a longstanding room in the Nashville Public Library that celebrates women's accomplishments: The Votes for Women Room!

This exhibit was created in honor of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote in 1920.

Tennessee State Museum

Another great place to learn about some of the women who have impacted Tennessee's history is the Tennessee State Museum.

Forging a Nation Gallery



Martha Clingnan, a Cherokee Farmer

Sarah Childress Polk, First Lady

Jenny Blow Washington, enslaved woman from Robertson County

Civil War and Reconstruction Gallery

Change and Challenge Gallery



Women's suffrage banner

Roles Tennesseeans played in the 19th amendment ratification

Tennessee Transforms Gallery



changing lives of women from 1945 until now — Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, NASA astronaut Dr. Margaret Rhea Seddon

If you don't want to find all the exhibits on your own, the Museum is also offering Women's History Month tours weekly on Saturday from 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. until March 27.

Walls for Women: Nashville murals

In 2020, a group of muralists — all women — created several murals in honor of the 100 year anniversary of women's suffrage.

These murals are all throughout Tennessee, from Nashville to Knoxville to Sweetwater and many more areas.

THINGS TO DO / EVENTS

An evening with Carole and Jeffery Boston Weatherford

March 20, 6:00 p.m., downtown library branch

mother and son duo who write and illustrate children's books all about women's significant role in improving the world! If you want to learn more about their books, the full list is online, and the event is free to attend.

Power Hour Nashville

March 7, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., Bridgestone Americans HQ



This is a speed-mentoring event for middle and high school girls to connect with women in the workforce from all backgrounds. It is an opportunity to learn about STEM careers for women and engage in possible futures, college and careeer-wise.

Women in Tennessee Whiskey Brunch

March 9, 11 a.m., 1414 Clinton Street



Bourbon Women and Nelson's Greenbrier Distillery and the Tennessee Whiskey Trail are teaming up to talk about women in Tennessee whiskey: then & now. Ticket includes a brunch buffet, two drink tickets and a seat at the panel discussion about women's impact on the Tennessee whiskey world.

Women's Day Market

March 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southern Grist Brewing



More than 40 local women vendors will be at this event showcasing their businesses. There will be food and drinks as well as all of the available vendor booths.

Alias Chamber Ensemble

March 10, 7:30 p.m., Parthenon (2500 West End Avenue)



The ALIAS Chamber Ensemble is debuting their ECHO Chamber music series with this event in honor of International Women's day — it is an evening of music composed by women throughout history. Tickets include the performance and 2 drinks.

Music by Women in the Early 1900s

March 19, 7:30 p.m., Schermerhorn Symphony Center



This is a special series that shares music by women from the early 1900s from a flute and a string quartet — tickets are pay what you want.

There are so many women who made history in Tennessee and are continuing to make it today — if you want to learn something about just a few of them, Nashville Music City mentions several on their website, as well as many of the sites women have contributed to over the years.